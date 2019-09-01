Comparison of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 3.94 N/A -0.41 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.29 shows that MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and has 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MannKind Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 172.73% at a $3 consensus target price. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus target price and a 167.86% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 37.8%. Insiders held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has weaker performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.