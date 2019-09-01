Comparison of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|3.94
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 2.29 shows that MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and has 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for MannKind Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 172.73% at a $3 consensus target price. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus target price and a 167.86% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
MannKind Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 37.8%. Insiders held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
For the past year MannKind Corporation has weaker performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Summary
MannKind Corporation beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
