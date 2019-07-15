Comparison of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

As Asset Management companies, Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.17 N/A 0.25 9.03 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.51 N/A 0.21 31.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Manning & Napier Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Manning & Napier Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Manning & Napier Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Manning & Napier Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s beta is 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Manning & Napier Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Manning & Napier Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Manning & Napier Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning & Napier Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares and 72% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares. Insiders held 9.9% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. was more bullish than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.