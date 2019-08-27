Comparison of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.18 N/A 0.21 7.52 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.26 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Manning & Napier Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Manning & Napier Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 22.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.