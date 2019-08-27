Comparison of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.18
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|93
|1.26
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Manning & Napier Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Manning & Napier Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 22.93% stronger performance.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Manning & Napier Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.