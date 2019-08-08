Comparison of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

As Asset Management businesses, Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Manning & Napier Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Manning & Napier Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.8% and 24.85%. About 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 12.61% stronger performance.
Summary
Manning & Napier Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.