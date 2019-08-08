Comparison of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

As Asset Management businesses, Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.21 7.52 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Manning & Napier Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Manning & Napier Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.8% and 24.85%. About 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 12.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.