Comparison of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)

Both Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.20 N/A 0.21 7.52 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.86 N/A 3.01 16.82

Table 1 demonstrates Manning & Napier Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Manning & Napier Inc. is currently more affordable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Manning & Napier Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s beta is 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Manning & Napier Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning & Napier Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC on the other hand boasts of a $46 average price target and a -11.93% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares and 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares. About 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend while Oaktree Capital Group LLC had bullish trend.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.