Comparison of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)

Both Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.20
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|49
|5.86
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
Table 1 demonstrates Manning & Napier Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Manning & Napier Inc. is currently more affordable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
Volatility and Risk
Manning & Napier Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s beta is 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Manning & Napier Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Oaktree Capital Group LLC on the other hand boasts of a $46 average price target and a -11.93% potential downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares and 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares. About 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend while Oaktree Capital Group LLC had bullish trend.
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.