Comparison of Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) and Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) compete with each other in the Personal Products sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech Incorporated 18 0.23 N/A -1.22 0.00 Unilever PLC 59 0.00 N/A 3.93 15.30

In table 1 we can see Mannatech Incorporated and Unilever PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech Incorporated 0.00% -10.7% -4.4% Unilever PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Mannatech Incorporated has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Unilever PLC’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.54 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mannatech Incorporated and Unilever PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.1% and 7.4%. Insiders held roughly 10.7% of Mannatech Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 2.9% are Unilever PLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mannatech Incorporated 1.01% -0.41% -1.4% -14.33% -13.06% -9.36% Unilever PLC -3.39% -3.13% -0.22% 13.43% 6.05% 15.06%

For the past year Mannatech Incorporated has -9.36% weaker performance while Unilever PLC has 15.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Unilever PLC beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mannatech Incorporated.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.