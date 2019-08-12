Comparison of Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) and Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) compete with each other in the Personal Products sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mannatech Incorporated
|18
|0.23
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Unilever PLC
|59
|0.00
|N/A
|3.93
|15.30
In table 1 we can see Mannatech Incorporated and Unilever PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mannatech Incorporated
|0.00%
|-10.7%
|-4.4%
|Unilever PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
Mannatech Incorporated has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Unilever PLC’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.54 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Mannatech Incorporated and Unilever PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.1% and 7.4%. Insiders held roughly 10.7% of Mannatech Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 2.9% are Unilever PLC’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mannatech Incorporated
|1.01%
|-0.41%
|-1.4%
|-14.33%
|-13.06%
|-9.36%
|Unilever PLC
|-3.39%
|-3.13%
|-0.22%
|13.43%
|6.05%
|15.06%
For the past year Mannatech Incorporated has -9.36% weaker performance while Unilever PLC has 15.06% stronger performance.
Summary
Unilever PLC beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mannatech Incorporated.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.