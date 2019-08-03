Comparison of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.
|6
|10.42
|N/A
|0.48
|13.22
|X Financial
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.90
|3.16
Table 1 highlights Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. X Financial seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than X Financial.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|13.6%
|7.8%
|X Financial
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and X Financial.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|X Financial
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.81% and an $7.5 average price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2% of X Financial are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.
|0%
|-2.64%
|6.08%
|1.13%
|-8.32%
|11.74%
|X Financial
|-5%
|-24.6%
|-41.96%
|-46.93%
|0%
|-33.26%
For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. had bullish trend while X Financial had bearish trend.
Summary
Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors X Financial.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.
