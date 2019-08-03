Comparison of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.42 N/A 0.48 13.22 X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.90 3.16

Table 1 highlights Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. X Financial seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than X Financial.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8% X Financial 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and X Financial.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 X Financial 0 0 0 0.00

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.81% and an $7.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2% of X Financial are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74% X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. had bullish trend while X Financial had bearish trend.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors X Financial.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.