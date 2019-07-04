Comparison of Manchester United plc (MANU) and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) are two firms in the Sporting Activities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United plc 19 0.00 N/A 0.14 135.88 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. 26 1.80 N/A 0.78 34.12

In table 1 we can see Manchester United plc and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Manchester United plc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Manchester United plc is trading at a higher P/E ratio than SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United plc 0.00% 3.9% 1.2% SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Manchester United plc is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.63. In other hand, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Manchester United plc has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Manchester United plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Manchester United plc and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United plc 0 1 0 2.00 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. 1 1 5 2.71

$20 is Manchester United plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 10.44%. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.5 consensus target price and a 2.88% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Manchester United plc seems more appealing than SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Manchester United plc and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.3% and 88.1% respectively. About 7.45% of Manchester United plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manchester United plc -1.39% -6.9% -7.04% -15.31% -6.19% -2.63% SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. -2.19% 10.81% 7.78% 8.08% 65.94% 21.1%

For the past year Manchester United plc had bearish trend while SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Manchester United plc.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products ranging from coffee mugs to bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the companyÂ’s partnersÂ’ wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it markets mobile and content to its followers through its Website, www.manutd.com, and associated mobile properties. Further, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, European competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Additionally, it offers a direct to consumer mobile application in approximately 168 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 75,457 seats. The company was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne. In addition, the company operates its theme park under Shamu and Sea Rescue brand names. It owns and operates 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.