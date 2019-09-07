Comparison of Manchester United plc (MANU) and Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

Both Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) and Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:DVD) are Sporting Activities companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United plc 19 0.00 N/A 0.19 96.04 Dover Motorsports Inc. 2 1.68 N/A 0.15 13.70

In table 1 we can see Manchester United plc and Dover Motorsports Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Dover Motorsports Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Manchester United plc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Manchester United plc is currently more expensive than Dover Motorsports Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) and Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United plc 0.00% 5.6% 1.7% Dover Motorsports Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 8.4%

Volatility and Risk

Manchester United plc has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dover Motorsports Inc. has a 0.12 beta which is 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Manchester United plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dover Motorsports Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Manchester United plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dover Motorsports Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Manchester United plc and Dover Motorsports Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 50.5%. Insiders held roughly 7.45% of Manchester United plc’s shares. Comparatively, 15.3% are Dover Motorsports Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manchester United plc 0.06% -1.37% -7.94% -7.42% -12.82% -5.37% Dover Motorsports Inc. 3.1% 1.01% -6.54% 2.56% -2.44% 6.38%

For the past year Manchester United plc had bearish trend while Dover Motorsports Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Manchester United plc beats Dover Motorsports Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products ranging from coffee mugs to bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the companyÂ’s partnersÂ’ wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it markets mobile and content to its followers through its Website, www.manutd.com, and associated mobile properties. Further, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, European competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Additionally, it offers a direct to consumer mobile application in approximately 168 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 75,457 seats. The company was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.