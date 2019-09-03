Comparison of Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt plc 14 0.09 N/A -41.47 0.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 25 4.02 N/A 0.08 319.10

In table 1 we can see Mallinckrodt plc and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mallinckrodt plc and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt plc 0.00% -72.2% -26.7% Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0.00% 4.5% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Mallinckrodt plc has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mallinckrodt plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mallinckrodt plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mallinckrodt plc and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt plc 0 4 2 2.33 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Mallinckrodt plc is $22.33, with potential upside of 762.16%. On the other hand, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s potential upside is 20.63% and its average target price is $33.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Mallinckrodt plc is looking more favorable than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mallinckrodt plc shares are held by institutional investors while 92.8% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Mallinckrodt plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mallinckrodt plc -3.81% -25.08% -55.46% -68.82% -71.18% -56.9% Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 4.1% -0.24% -3.53% 18.64% 42.39% 27.38%

For the past year Mallinckrodt plc has -56.9% weaker performance while Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has 27.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company beats Mallinckrodt plc.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone. It is also developing StrataGraft, a full-thickness product for severe burns and other complex skin defects. Its Specialty Generics segment provides specialty generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) consisting of hydrocodone and hydrocodone-containing tablets; oxycodone and oxycodone-containing tablets; methylphenidate HCl extended-release tablets; and other controlled substances, including acetaminophen products. The company markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. It distributes its branded and generic products through independent channels, including wholesale drug distributors, specialty pharmaceutical distributors, retail pharmacy chains, hospital networks, ambulatory surgical centers, and governmental agencies; and APIs directly or through distributors to other pharmaceutical companies. Mallinckrodt public limited company is headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.