Comparison of Majesco (MJCO) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.58 N/A 0.18 53.22 SAP SE 122 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SAP SE has higher revenue and earnings than Majesco. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Majesco’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of SAP SE, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Majesco and SAP SE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Volatility and Risk

Majesco is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.37. In other hand, SAP SE has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Majesco. Its rival SAP SE’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Majesco has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SAP SE.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Majesco and SAP SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Majesco 0 0 0 0.00 SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively SAP SE has a consensus price target of $152.33, with potential upside of 24.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Majesco and SAP SE has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 5.1%. Majesco’s share owned by insiders are 70.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.5% of SAP SE’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59%

For the past year Majesco was more bullish than SAP SE.

Summary

Majesco beats on 7 of the 11 factors SAP SE.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.