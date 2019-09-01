Comparison of Majesco (MJCO) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

We will be comparing the differences between Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.54 N/A 0.18 53.22 Luokung Technology Corp. 7 56.87 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Majesco and Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 70.6% of Majesco shares. Insiders Competitively, held 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Majesco’s stock price has bigger growth than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

Majesco beats on 7 of the 8 factors Luokung Technology Corp.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.