Comparison of Majesco (MJCO) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)

As Application Software companies, Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 0.00 7.27M 0.18 53.22 Immersion Corporation 8 -1.62 18.38M -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 86,754,176.61% 11.4% 6% Immersion Corporation 224,146,341.46% -27% -17.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.37 shows that Majesco is 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Immersion Corporation’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Majesco is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Immersion Corporation is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Immersion Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Majesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Majesco and Immersion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 82%. 70.6% are Majesco’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Immersion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27%

For the past year Majesco had bullish trend while Immersion Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Majesco beats Immersion Corporation.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.