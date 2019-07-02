Comparison of Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) and MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) and MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Investments industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital Corporation 38 10.82 N/A 2.68 15.15 MVC Capital Inc. 9 6.08 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Main Street Capital Corporation and MVC Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Main Street Capital Corporation and MVC Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital Corporation 0.00% 15.1% 8.9% MVC Capital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Main Street Capital Corporation and MVC Capital Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 MVC Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Main Street Capital Corporation’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 1.94%. MVC Capital Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a 18.41% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MVC Capital Inc. seems more appealing than Main Street Capital Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of Main Street Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.08% of MVC Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% are Main Street Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.84% are MVC Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Main Street Capital Corporation 2.6% 5.83% 8.46% 4.81% 6.88% 20.2% MVC Capital Inc. -0.11% -2.24% -0.11% -1% -11.12% 9.01%

For the past year Main Street Capital Corporation was more bullish than MVC Capital Inc.

Summary

Main Street Capital Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors MVC Capital Inc.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It invests between $2 million and $75 million in companies with revenues between $5 million and $300 million, enterprise values between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based at Houston, Texas.

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.