Comparison of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

We are comparing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.67 N/A 1.74 7.14 Devon Energy Corporation 29 1.14 N/A 0.95 32.56

Demonstrates Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Devon Energy Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Devon Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Devon Energy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

$15.25 is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 36.40%. Competitively Devon Energy Corporation has an average price target of $37.29, with potential upside of 38.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that Devon Energy Corporation looks more robust than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares and 94.1% of Devon Energy Corporation shares. 4.5% are Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Devon Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation -3.95% -7.47% 1.31% 2.65% 18% 10.53% Devon Energy Corporation -1.9% -5.04% 14.94% -6.3% -25.15% 37.22%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has weaker performance than Devon Energy Corporation

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.