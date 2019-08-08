Comparison of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Both Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.53 N/A 0.43 21.18 Zendesk Inc. 83 12.57 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Zendesk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Zendesk Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zendesk Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Zendesk Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s upside potential is 17.45% at a $10.5 consensus price target. Zendesk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 consensus price target and a 14.45% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. seems more appealing than Zendesk Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 95.8% respectively. 58.1% are Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Zendesk Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.