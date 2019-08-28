Comparison of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.45 N/A 0.43 21.18 Rapid7 Inc. 53 9.33 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Rapid7 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Risk and Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rapid7 Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Rapid7 Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Rapid7 Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s average target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 15.89%. Meanwhile, Rapid7 Inc.’s average target price is $61.29, while its potential upside is 13.31%. Based on the results given earlier, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is looking more favorable than Rapid7 Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 93.9% respectively. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 58.1%. Competitively, Rapid7 Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has weaker performance than Rapid7 Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Rapid7 Inc.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.