Comparison of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 146.88 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 and a Quick Ratio of 13.9. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 18.34% for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $16. Revance Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41.75 average price target and a 227.97% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Revance Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 87.9% respectively. 14.33% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 183.86% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.