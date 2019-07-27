Comparison of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a 21.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. Insiders owned 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 183.86% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -21.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.