Comparison of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

This is a contrast between Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.30 N/A -0.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 13.9 while its Current Ratio is 13.9. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

$16 is Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 16.28%. MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.33 consensus price target and a 189.57% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that MannKind Corporation appears more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 30.5% of MannKind Corporation shares. About 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.