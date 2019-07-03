Comparison of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Equillium Inc. which has a 33.1 Current Ratio and a 33.1 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 18.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.2% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 183.86% stronger performance while Equillium Inc. has -25.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Equillium Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.