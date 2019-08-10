Comparison of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.87 N/A -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Its competitor Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 28.93% at a $16 average target price. On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 142.78% and its average target price is $18.67. Based on the results given earlier, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. About 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.