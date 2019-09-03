Comparison of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 63 5.26 N/A 5.82 11.36 Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.59 N/A 1.13 12.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Enable Midstream Partners LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is presently more affordable than Enable Midstream Partners LP, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and Enable Midstream Partners LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.4% 17.3% Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s current beta is 0.74 and it happens to be 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Enable Midstream Partners LP’s beta is 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enable Midstream Partners LP are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and Enable Midstream Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 4 3 2.43 Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.29% and an $70.43 consensus price target. Competitively Enable Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 12.72%. The data provided earlier shows that Enable Midstream Partners LP appears more favorable than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.4% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares and 19% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares. Competitively, Enable Midstream Partners LP has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -0.78% 3.26% 5.82% 3.91% -7.26% 15.91% Enable Midstream Partners LP -1.49% 0.22% -1.28% -11.27% -23.67% 2.96%

For the past year Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Enable Midstream Partners LP

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. beats Enable Midstream Partners LP on 10 of the 12 factors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.