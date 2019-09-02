Comparison of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 109 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 22 8.64 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Radius Health Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Its competitor Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $128, while its potential upside is 38.08%. Competitively the consensus price target of Radius Health Inc. is $33, which is potential 16.61% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 0% respectively. About 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.