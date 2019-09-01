Comparison of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 109 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.66 N/A -3.98 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Volatility & Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 45.8. The Current Ratio of rival Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 19.6% respectively. About 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.