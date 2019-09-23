Comparison of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

This is a contrast between Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 105 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 58.45% for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $150.5. INmune Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 consensus price target and a 100.35% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that INmune Bio Inc. looks more robust than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.