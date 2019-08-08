Comparison of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 111 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 30.2 and 30.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance while G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 29.56% stronger performance.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.