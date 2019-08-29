Comparison of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

We are contrasting Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|109
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
Demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.16 shows that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.06 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Current Ratio is 45.8. Meanwhile, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.33%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.