Comparison of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

We are contrasting Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 109 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Current Ratio is 45.8. Meanwhile, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.33%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.