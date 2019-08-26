Comparison of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Since Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 110 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk & Volatility

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. On the competitive side is, CohBar Inc. which has a 15.5 Current Ratio and a 15.5 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CohBar Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 9.5%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.33%. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than CohBar Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors CohBar Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.