Comparison of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 111 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.98 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Volatility & Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 60.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.3 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 41.50% upside potential and a consensus price target of $128. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 172.73% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 53% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.