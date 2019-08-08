Comparison of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.19 N/A -3.87 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk and Volatility

MacroGenics Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.3. From a competition point of view, Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta which is 148.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Zafgen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MacroGenics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

MacroGenics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.66% and an $29 average price target. On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 594.79% and its average price target is $6.67. Based on the results delivered earlier, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.