Comparison of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Since MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 10.87 N/A -3.87 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.19 N/A -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates MacroGenics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MacroGenics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MacroGenics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25.25 is MacroGenics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 74.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.9% of MacroGenics Inc. shares and 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. 0.8% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.