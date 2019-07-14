Comparison of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Both MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.90 N/A -3.87 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 84 93.60 N/A -2.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MacroGenics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. MacroGenics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MacroGenics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MacroGenics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.11% and an $25.25 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $185, while its potential upside is 112.86%. Based on the results shown earlier, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 67.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has weaker performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors MacroGenics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.