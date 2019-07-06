Comparison of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.26 N/A -3.87 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 102.99 N/A -1.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see MacroGenics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7%

Volatility and Risk

MacroGenics Inc.’s 2.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 185.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has beta of 1.74 which is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. MacroGenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MacroGenics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

MacroGenics Inc.’s upside potential is 54.43% at a $25.25 consensus price target. Competitively Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.4, with potential upside of 160.19%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than MacroGenics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of MacroGenics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.