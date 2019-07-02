Comparison of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Both MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.96 N/A -3.87 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MacroGenics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MacroGenics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Volatility and Risk

MacroGenics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.85 beta. MediciNova Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, MediciNova Inc. which has a 46.4 Current Ratio and a 46.4 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MacroGenics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MacroGenics Inc. has an average price target of $25.25, and a 46.04% upside potential. On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 125.87% and its average price target is $22. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than MacroGenics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MacroGenics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 21.6% respectively. About 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.2% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.