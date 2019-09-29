Comparison of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 14 0.01 44.39M -3.87 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.16M -0.33 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 319,122,933.14% -57.7% -44.8% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 82,103,102.55% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. which has a 59.8 Current Ratio and a 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MacroGenics Inc.’s upside potential is 117.04% at a $27 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.