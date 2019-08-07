Comparison of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.09 N/A -3.87 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility and Risk

MacroGenics Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Forward Pharma A/S’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. Its rival Forward Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MacroGenics Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 106.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

Summary

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.