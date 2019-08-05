Comparison of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

This is a contrast between MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor – Broad Line and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 16 2.45 N/A -2.32 0.00 Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 2 9.68 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 0.00% -23% -10.3% Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 0.00% 202.2% 0%

Liquidity

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. are 1.7 and 0.5 respectively. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.5 is MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -22.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.5% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 0.87% 26.58% 44.37% 11.54% -7.97% 35.22% Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. -17.38% -22.36% -48.24% -72.03% -79.59% -73.67%

For the past year MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has 35.22% stronger performance while Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. has -73.67% weaker performance.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company serves various market, such as networks, which includes carrier and enterprise infrastructure, wired broadband and cellular backhaul, cellular infrastructure, photonic solutions, and fiber optic applications; aerospace and defense comprising military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links; and multi-market that consist of industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.