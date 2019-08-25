Comparison of Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB)

As Regional – Southwest Banks companies, Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial Corporation 16 2.56 N/A 0.94 16.31 Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 69 5.98 N/A 4.73 14.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mackinac Financial Corporation and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Mackinac Financial Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Mackinac Financial Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mackinac Financial Corporation and Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial Corporation 0.00% 6.6% 0.8% Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Mackinac Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.6 and it happens to be 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 1.35 beta which makes it 35.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mackinac Financial Corporation and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 86% respectively. 1.5% are Mackinac Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mackinac Financial Corporation -1.47% -3.39% 0.13% -2.84% -7.4% 12.82% Prosperity Bancshares Inc. -1.17% 2.77% -4.46% -3.19% -0.86% 11.38%

For the past year Mackinac Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Prosperity Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. beats Mackinac Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing. In addition, it offers safe deposit facilities. The company operates 12 branch offices in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 4 branch offices in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula, and 7 branches in Wisconsin; and 25 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It also provides one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural real estate loans, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 245 full service banking locations, including 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 36 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.