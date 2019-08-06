Comparison of Macerich Company (MAC) and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Both Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich Company 40 4.40 N/A 0.71 46.55 SL Green Realty Corp. 87 5.24 N/A 2.67 30.40

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SL Green Realty Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Macerich Company. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Macerich Company is presently more expensive than SL Green Realty Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1% SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 4% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Macerich Company is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. SL Green Realty Corp.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.11 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Macerich Company and SL Green Realty Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich Company 1 5 0 2.83 SL Green Realty Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Macerich Company is $41.2, with potential upside of 31.84%. Competitively the consensus price target of SL Green Realty Corp. is $110, which is potential 41.46% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that SL Green Realty Corp. seems more appealing than Macerich Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 0.4% of Macerich Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macerich Company -0.87% 1.88% -17.42% -28.83% -42.06% -23.64% SL Green Realty Corp. -1.15% 1.24% -8.18% -10.82% -19.35% 2.53%

For the past year Macerich Company had bearish trend while SL Green Realty Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

SL Green Realty Corp. beats Macerich Company on 10 of the 11 factors.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.