Comparison of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Since LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 84 0.80 N/A 11.09 7.54 The Chemours Company 25 0.40 N/A 4.34 4.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and The Chemours Company. The Chemours Company has lower revenue and earnings than LyondellBasell Industries N.V. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is currently more expensive than The Chemours Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15% The Chemours Company 0.00% 79.5% 10.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.31 beta means LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s volatility is 31.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. The Chemours Company’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor The Chemours Company’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1. The Chemours Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and The Chemours Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 3 2 2.40 The Chemours Company 0 1 3 2.75

The average price target of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is $90.2, with potential upside of 3.11%. Competitively The Chemours Company has an average price target of $29.75, with potential upside of 106.17%. Based on the data shown earlier, The Chemours Company is looking more favorable than LyondellBasell Industries N.V., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and The Chemours Company are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 83.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are The Chemours Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -3.09% -4.11% -3.21% -5.13% -23.3% 0.64% The Chemours Company -1.09% -15.36% -45.22% -47.39% -57.83% -32.42%

For the past year LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has 0.64% stronger performance while The Chemours Company has -32.42% weaker performance.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. beats The Chemours Company on 9 of the 12 factors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.