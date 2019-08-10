Comparison of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Both Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 61 6.78 N/A -6.35 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 5.22 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lyft Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. Its rival Dropbox Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Dropbox Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lyft Inc. and Dropbox Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75 Dropbox Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Lyft Inc. has a 27.64% upside potential and an average price target of $75.46. Competitively Dropbox Inc. has an average price target of $25.33, with potential upside of 35.38%. The data provided earlier shows that Dropbox Inc. appears more favorable than Lyft Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lyft Inc. and Dropbox Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.2% and 61.4%. Lyft Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, Dropbox Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

For the past year Lyft Inc. had bearish trend while Dropbox Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Lyft Inc. beats Dropbox Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.