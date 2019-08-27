Comparison of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)

As Application Software businesses, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 60 4.95 N/A -6.35 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.26 N/A -1.11 0.00

Demonstrates Lyft Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor BSQUARE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. BSQUARE Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Lyft Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75 BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Lyft Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 47.35% and an $75.46 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31% of BSQUARE Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year Lyft Inc. was more bearish than BSQUARE Corporation.

Summary

Lyft Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.