Comparison of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

This is a contrast between Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 50 0.00 194.44M -6.35 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 48 2.46 36.14M 0.39 127.00

Demonstrates Lyft Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 390,834,170.85% 0% 0% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 75,370,177.27% 7.3% 4.6%

Liquidity

Lyft Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lyft Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 2 13 2.87 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 77.21% for Lyft Inc. with consensus target price of $74.25. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 consensus target price and a 40.10% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lyft Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.2% and 94.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year Lyft Inc. was more bearish than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats Lyft Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.