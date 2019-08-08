Comparison of Lydall Inc. (LDL) and Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) and Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) compete with each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall Inc. 23 0.44 N/A 1.64 14.36 Superior Industries International Inc. 5 0.05 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lydall Inc. and Superior Industries International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lydall Inc. and Superior Industries International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 3.4% Superior Industries International Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Lydall Inc. is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.89. Superior Industries International Inc.’s 1.87 beta is the reason why it is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Lydall Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Superior Industries International Inc. are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Lydall Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Superior Industries International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lydall Inc. and Superior Industries International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Superior Industries International Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Lydall Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 125.88%. Competitively Superior Industries International Inc. has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 388.72%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Superior Industries International Inc. seems more appealing than Lydall Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.3% of Lydall Inc. shares and 83.3% of Superior Industries International Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of Lydall Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Superior Industries International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lydall Inc. 15.23% 15.86% 7.27% -10.33% -48.25% 16.2% Superior Industries International Inc. -9.54% -26.65% -46.78% -50.1% -85.45% -46.78%

For the past year Lydall Inc. had bullish trend while Superior Industries International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Lydall Inc. beats Superior Industries International Inc.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers non-woven felt media and filter bags for industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist to reduce powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.