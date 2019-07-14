Comparison of Luxoft Holding Inc. (LXFT) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxoft Holding Inc. 57 2.21 N/A 1.23 47.02 Workday Inc. 193 16.58 N/A -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Luxoft Holding Inc. and Workday Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxoft Holding Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 6.8% Workday Inc. 0.00% -23.2% -8.3%

Volatility and Risk

Luxoft Holding Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.33. Competitively, Workday Inc.’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Luxoft Holding Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Workday Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Luxoft Holding Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Luxoft Holding Inc. and Workday Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxoft Holding Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Luxoft Holding Inc.’s consensus target price is $59, while its potential upside is 0.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Luxoft Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.5% of Workday Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.33% of Luxoft Holding Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Workday Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxoft Holding Inc. -1.54% -1.99% -0.98% 36.27% 36.82% 89.35% Workday Inc. 4.1% 6.26% 9.18% 46.49% 53.02% 28.38%

For the past year Luxoft Holding Inc. was more bullish than Workday Inc.

Summary

Luxoft Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Workday Inc.

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. The companyÂ’s products and platforms include Teora, a suite of developer tools designed to enable automotive human machine interface (HMI) developers build the logic of their user interface; Populus, a tool chain for HMI design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; and AllView, a user-experience demonstrator that links instrument cluster, head unit, head-up display, and mobile devices. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and other industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.