Comparison of Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Both Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxfer Holdings PLC 22 0.87 N/A 0.43 45.77 The Gorman-Rupp Company 32 1.90 N/A 1.42 23.48

In table 1 we can see Luxfer Holdings PLC and The Gorman-Rupp Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Gorman-Rupp Company has higher revenue and earnings than Luxfer Holdings PLC. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Luxfer Holdings PLC is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Luxfer Holdings PLC and The Gorman-Rupp Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 6.6% 3% The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6%

Volatility & Risk

Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Gorman-Rupp Company is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

Luxfer Holdings PLC’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Gorman-Rupp Company are 4.6 and 2.7 respectively. The Gorman-Rupp Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.6% of Luxfer Holdings PLC shares and 54.3% of The Gorman-Rupp Company shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Luxfer Holdings PLC shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of The Gorman-Rupp Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxfer Holdings PLC -7.47% -20.43% -17.21% -0.75% 9.08% 12.42% The Gorman-Rupp Company 2.91% 1.62% 0.85% -1.89% -4.27% 2.5%

For the past year Luxfer Holdings PLC’s stock price has bigger growth than The Gorman-Rupp Company.

Summary

The Gorman-Rupp Company beats Luxfer Holdings PLC on 8 of the 10 factors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.