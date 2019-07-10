Comparison of Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) and Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN)

Both Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) and Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxfer Holdings PLC 22 1.37 N/A 0.90 28.33 Tecogen Inc. 4 2.66 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Luxfer Holdings PLC and Tecogen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 13.7% 6.3% Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Tecogen Inc.’s 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

Luxfer Holdings PLC has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Tecogen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Luxfer Holdings PLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tecogen Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.9% of Luxfer Holdings PLC shares and 13% of Tecogen Inc. shares. 1.3% are Luxfer Holdings PLC’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 54.88% are Tecogen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxfer Holdings PLC 6.19% 4.24% 31.11% -5.85% 61.8% 45.09% Tecogen Inc. -4.86% -12.11% -9.3% -6.45% 3.57% -4.13%

For the past year Luxfer Holdings PLC had bullish trend while Tecogen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Luxfer Holdings PLC beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tecogen Inc.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.