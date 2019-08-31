Comparison of Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)

Both Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxfer Holdings PLC 22 0.87 N/A 0.43 45.77 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 13 0.76 N/A 2.82 3.89

Table 1 demonstrates Luxfer Holdings PLC and Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gates Industrial Corporation plc seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Luxfer Holdings PLC. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Luxfer Holdings PLC’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 6.6% 3% Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Luxfer Holdings PLC are 1.9 and 1. Competitively, Gates Industrial Corporation plc has 2.9 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Analyst Ratings

Luxfer Holdings PLC and Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxfer Holdings PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 72.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.6% of Luxfer Holdings PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Luxfer Holdings PLC’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxfer Holdings PLC -7.47% -20.43% -17.21% -0.75% 9.08% 12.42% Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07%

For the past year Luxfer Holdings PLC had bullish trend while Gates Industrial Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.