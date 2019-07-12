Comparison of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 8 0.56 N/A -0.16 0.00 Twilio Inc. 123 24.19 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Luokung Technology Corp. and Twilio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Luokung Technology Corp. and Twilio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Luokung Technology Corp. and Twilio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Competitively the consensus price target of Twilio Inc. is $152.89, which is potential 5.98% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.2% of Twilio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Twilio Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 19.97% 9.48% -28.6% 0% 0% -26.1% Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. has -26.1% weaker performance while Twilio Inc. has 51.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Twilio Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.