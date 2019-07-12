Comparison of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|8
|0.56
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Twilio Inc.
|123
|24.19
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Luokung Technology Corp. and Twilio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Luokung Technology Corp. and Twilio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twilio Inc.
|0.00%
|-11.6%
|-7.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Luokung Technology Corp. and Twilio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Twilio Inc.
|0
|1
|8
|2.89
Competitively the consensus price target of Twilio Inc. is $152.89, which is potential 5.98% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.2% of Twilio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Twilio Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|19.97%
|9.48%
|-28.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.1%
|Twilio Inc.
|2.88%
|6.49%
|26.74%
|46.86%
|157.9%
|51.68%
For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. has -26.1% weaker performance while Twilio Inc. has 51.68% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Twilio Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp.
Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
